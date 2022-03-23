As Sri Lanka inches closer to bankruptcy, 6 Lankan nationals flee to India

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sri Lanka crisis

The ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the worst-ever in the history of the island nation, is putting its citizens through extreme hardships. From school exams being cancelled owing to a shortage of paper and printer ink, a cup of tea costing Rs.100 (Sri Lankan Rupees) and even senior citizens dying while waiting at fuel stations, the situation is deteriorating with every passing day. Now, a group of Lankan nationals have even fled the island nation, which is nearing bankruptcy, and have reached Indian shores illegally. 

