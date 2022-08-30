Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the death of a 19-year-old woman who succumbed to death days after she was allegedly burned alive in Jharkhand by a man for spurning him and demanded that a special court be designated to try the case.

“It is animalism on the part of the man to have set the woman afire, the AIMIM Hyderabad MP said. "I not only condemn but also demand the Jharkhand government to deal with the case properly. If possible, a (special) court be designated there to try the case. He (accused) should get the most stringent punishment as per law," he told reporters.

The shocking incident took place in Jharkhand’s Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her house while she was sleeping and set her on fire, according to the local police.

The woman, a student of Class 12, was in critical condition with 90 per cent burns and referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. She died in the early hours of Sunday at RIMS.

The accused was later been arrested.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered the Dumka administration to provide an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the girl who succumbed to her injuries after she was set ablaze alive.

According to the Chief Minister`s Office, Soren also directed the proceedings against the accused arrested to be done from the fast-track court. The Director General of Police has also been directed to give an early report on the progress of research by the ADG rank officer in the said case.

CM Soren also assured the "earliest" punishment to the accused who have been arrested in the case and also called for laws to "further strengthen the existing laws for preventing such incidents".

The incident was followed by severe protests by the locals, after which Section 144 was imposed. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested. "A lot of evil acts are being seen in society. This incident is heart-wrenching and the law is taking its course. The accused has been arrested. It is our effort to see that he is punished at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda asked the Jharkhand government to constitute a special task force to ensure the timely delivery of justice in the case related to the 19-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries.

The girl, identified as Ankita Kumari, was a student of class 12, and had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition. Later she was referred to Ranchi`s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment where she died.

Soon after the incident came to light, people were seen protesting in the streets of Dumka.