Asaduddin Owaisi calls outs Pakistan PM Imran Khan over Pulwama attack, asks him to drop his 'mask of innocence'

MUMBAI: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that the time has come for Imran to drop his ‘mask of innocence’.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai, the AIMIM chief slammed Pakistan for being involved in the ghastly Pulwama terror attack and said: “We would like to tell Pakistan PM not to give that message to India which he wants to seated before a camera. This is not the first attack. There was Pathankot, Uri and now Pulwama. And on behalf of India, I want to tell the Prime Minister of Pakistan to drop his mask of innocence.”

Asking Islamabad to not worry about Indian Muslims, Owaisi said that millions of Muslims are living in India by choice after they decided to refuse stand with Mohammad Ali Jinnah during 1947. He stressed that India is a secular country and Pakistan is jealous of the unity of Indian citizens, ANI reported.

“One of the ministers from Pakistan had said that they will stop the prayer bells from ringing in temples of India but I want to tell him that he doesn’t know India. Till Muslims of this country are alive, Azaan will sound from mosques and bells will ring in temples. This is the beauty of our country which the neighbouring country sees with jealousy. People in this country live as one and when it will come to the country we all will be together,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also lambasted Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was involved in Pulwama attack and remarked that anyone who follows the teaching of Prophet Mohammed would never kill a person.

“I want to clearly say as a citizen of India, that this dastardly attack has links to Pakistan. It was done as per plan of Pakistan government, Pakistan Army and ISI. I would like to tell the outfit that killed our 40 men and claimed its responsibility - you`re not Jaish-e-Mohammed, you are Jaish-e-Shayateen. You are Jaish-e-Shayateen, Jaish-e-Iblis. Masood Azhar, you are not a Maulana, you are a disciple of the devil. It is not Laskhar-e-Taiba, it is Lashkar-e-Shayateen.”

(with ANI inputs)