हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIMIM

Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Owaisi said that he will now lose from Wayanad too.

Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad
File Photo

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said that he will now lose from Wayanad too. 

On being asked about Rahul Gandhi`s statement that he has come to Telangana to challenge TRS, BJP and him, Owaisi said, "I am saying that you will now lose from Wayanad too. Come, contest from Hyderabad. Try your luck. You can contest from Medak too."

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi blew the poll bugle for the party with Raithu Sangharshana Sabha in Telangana which is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls next year. Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Telangana on May 6-7.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AIMIMAsaduddin OwaisiRahul GandhiHyderabadCongress
Next
Story

Weather Update: IMD predicts fresh spell of heatwave over northwest, central India from today - Check full forecast here

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Videsh Superfast: Taliban's new decree in Afghanistan