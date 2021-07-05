हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat, says 'Lynching of Muslims result of Nathuram Godse's ideology of Hindutva

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday had urged Muslims not to get 'trapped in the cycle of fear' about Islam being in danger in India and said those indulging in lynching people in the name of cows must know that they are against Hindutva.

Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat, says &#039;Lynching of Muslims result of Nathuram Godse&#039;s ideology of Hindutva

New Delhi: Hours after Mohan Bhagwat said that those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (July 5, 2021) hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief.

Owaisi said that the lynching of Muslims is the result of Nathuram Godse's ideology of Hindutva. He took to his official Twitter account and said that 'cowardice, violence and murder' have an unbreakable relationship with Godse's Hindutva thinking. 

The Lok Sabha MP added that the criminals behind lynchings would not know the difference between a cow and a buffalo but the names of Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin were enough to kill. 

"This hatred is the product of Hindutva. These criminals are backed by the Hindutva government," Owaisi wrote in Hindi.

Earlier on Sunday, Bhagwat had urged Muslims not to get 'trapped in the cycle of fear' about Islam being in danger in India and said those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus and those indulging in lynching people in the name of cows must know that they are against Hindutva.

He also stated that there have been some 'false cases' of lynching at times that have been filed against some people.

Mohan Bhagwat said that since Indians are descendants of the same ancestors, their DNA is the same. 

"Hindu-Muslim unity can be misleading as they are the same and one entity," the RSS chief added.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asaduddin OwaisiMohan BhagwatNathuram GodseHindutvaLynching
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to late LJP supremo Ram Vilas Paswan

Must Watch

PT20M40S

Private schools looking for opportunity to collect fees in the era of COVID-19 Pandemic too?