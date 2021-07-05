Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat, says 'Lynching of Muslims result of Nathuram Godse's ideology of Hindutva

New Delhi: Hours after Mohan Bhagwat said that those indulging in lynching are against Hindutva, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (July 5, 2021) hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief.

Owaisi said that the lynching of Muslims is the result of Nathuram Godse's ideology of Hindutva. He took to his official Twitter account and said that 'cowardice, violence and murder' have an unbreakable relationship with Godse's Hindutva thinking.

The Lok Sabha MP added that the criminals behind lynchings would not know the difference between a cow and a buffalo but the names of Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin were enough to kill.

"This hatred is the product of Hindutva. These criminals are backed by the Hindutva government," Owaisi wrote in Hindi.

RSS के भागवत ने कहा "लिंचिंग करने वाले हिंदुत्व विरोधी"।इन अपराधियों को गाय और भैंस में फ़र्क़ नहीं पता होगा लेकिन क़त्ल करने के लिए जुनैद, अखलाक़, पहलू, रकबर, अलीमुद्दीन के नाम ही काफी थे।ये नफ़रत हिंदुत्व की देन है, इन मुजरिमों को हिंदुत्ववादी सरकार की पुश्त पनाही हासिल है। 1/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 5, 2021

कायरता, हिंसा और क़त्ल करना गोडसे की हिंदुत्व वाली सोंच का अटूट हिस्सा है।मुसलमानो की लिंचिंग भी इसी सोच का नतीजा है। 3/3 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 5, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Bhagwat had urged Muslims not to get 'trapped in the cycle of fear' about Islam being in danger in India and said those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus and those indulging in lynching people in the name of cows must know that they are against Hindutva.

He also stated that there have been some 'false cases' of lynching at times that have been filed against some people.

Mohan Bhagwat said that since Indians are descendants of the same ancestors, their DNA is the same.

"Hindu-Muslim unity can be misleading as they are the same and one entity," the RSS chief added.

