हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM offers party ticket to Mukhtar Ansari for UP Assembly elections

"If Ansari wants to contest the election, the doors of AIMIM are open for him. We will give him a ticket and ensure his victory also," AIMIM national spokesperson said.

Asaduddin Owaisi&#039;s AIMIM offers party ticket to Mukhtar Ansari for UP Assembly elections

Lucknow: The AIMIM on Friday offered to field gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, hours after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) denied ticket to him.

Earlier in the day, BSP supremo Mayawati said her party will make efforts to not field 'bahubali' (strongmen) or mafia candidates in the upcoming polls and announced that Ansari, who is lodged in a jail in Banda, will not be given a ticket from Mau again.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen's (AIMIM) national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar said the party's doors are open for Ansari.

"If Ansari wants to contest the election, the doors of AIMIM are open for him. We will give him a ticket and ensure his victory also," he told PTI.

ALSO READ | UP Assembly election 2022: BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav for inducting Mukhtar Ansari's brother

Waqar asked other Muslims also not to "purchase tickets" from any other political party as they will ensure their defeat even after taking money from them.

"Votes of their communities (other parties) do not transfer to Muslims. I ask Muslims who want to contest elections to come and join AIMIM. The party will give them tickets," he said.

Mayawati announced the name of BSP state president Bhim Rajbhar from the Mau seat, currently represented by Ansari.

On September 7, jailed gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his wife had joined AIMIM in presence of its chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

While Ahmad's wife Shaista Praveen joined the AIMIM at a press conference, he joined the new party in absentia.

Defending his decision to induct Ahmad, who has several criminal cases lodged against him, AIMIM's chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that some BJP leaders were also facing criminal cases

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIMMukhtar AnsariUP Assembly electionsUP assembly elections 2022
Next
Story

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Apprentice posts, Class 10 pass outs can apply, check details here

Must Watch

PT1M20S

Breaking News: 'Nirbhaya-like cruelty' with woman in Mumbai, rape accused arrested