Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi Residence 'Attacked Again', AIMIM Chief Says 'It's Concerning That...'

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (February 20, 2023) alleged that his Delhi residence was attacked again. In his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station, the Hyderabad MP said that stones were pelted at his residence on Ashoka Road by some unknown miscreants, which resulted in damaging windows. He also said that this is the fourth such attack at his residence since 2014.

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur and was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately," Owaisi said in a tweet.

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops and they’ve reached my residence," he added.

It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops & they’ve reached my residence pic.twitter.com/8IO5IhqvmK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

Delhi | Visual from outside the residence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka road. As per the complaint filed by him, he found after returning at night that stones were thrown at his residence in the evening yesterday. pic.twitter.com/UiRHTdWqu3 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, the AIMIM president was in poll-bound Rajasthan and said that his party leaders are visiting every assembly constituency in the state to strengthen the organisation.

Owaisi, who was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, also said that it is too early to announce the number of seats his party will contest in the assembly polls.

"We have come to Rajasthan to strengthen our party ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. My visit was pre-scheduled. Core committee members are visiting every assembly constituency to strengthen the organisation," he told reporters in Tonk.

"Core committee will announce on how many seats the party will contest in the elections. It is too early to comment," he said.

When asked whether his party has any big face to contest against Congress' Sachin Pilot, Owaisi said, "There are several faces. When he can land through parachute, then we can also."

Speaking about the deaths of Junaid and Nasir who were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes from Bharatpur and whose charred bodies were found in Haryana, he said, "Both Haryana and Rajasthan governments are not serious. The Haryana government is saving the accused. If the Rajasthan government is serious, then it should send police and arrest the accused."

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.