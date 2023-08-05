Asaduddin Owaisi's Provoking Statement On Gyanvyapi Survey: 'Fir Se 6 December Na Ho Jaye...'

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been conducting a comprehensive survey in the historical precincts of Varanasi. The survey, which commenced on Friday, was initiated despite the Supreme Court's refusal to halt it following a petition by the Muslim side. However, during the ongoing survey, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made a sharp statement that has caught the attention of many.

Apprehensions of Potential Unrest

Expressing his apprehensions, Owaisi stated that if the ASI's report comes out, he fears a repeat of unfortunate incidents similar to December 23 or December 6. He emphasized that they do not wish to witness incidents akin to the Babri Masjid demolition.



Worries about Distorted Narrative

Speaking to the ANI news agency, Owaisi raised concerns about the potential narrative that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might set after the ASI survey. He pointed out that they are worried about the implications of the survey and its impact on the religious character of the mosque. He questioned whether the religious significance of the mosque would remain intact or undergo changes. Furthermore, he questioned if the prayers at the mosque would be discontinued.

Targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Owaisi also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his remarks on the issue, accusing him of showing favoritism even before the ASI's report has been released. He further criticized the violence in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that Muslim homes were destroyed, mosques were burnt down, and imams were killed during the recent incidents.

Taking Aim at Congress-led Government

Adding fuel to the fire, Owaisi took aim at the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, referring to the recent train attack in Jaipur-Mumbai route. He sarcastically mentioned that the Congress claims to be the "shop of love," suggesting that they should take action accordingly.

Survey Continues Amid Heightened Security Measures

The ASI survey in Varanasi has entered its second day at the Jnana Vapi premises, with heightened security measures in place. However, Asaduddin Owaisi's provocative statements have sparked concerns among various communities, urging authorities to remain vigilant and ensure peace during and after the survey process.

Maintaining Peace and Vigilance

The situation remains tense as the ASI carries out its crucial survey, and the reactions to Owaisi's remarks highlight the sensitivity of the matter. Authorities are closely monitoring the developments to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order in the historic city of Varanasi.