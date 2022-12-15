Asansol stampede: SC refuses West Bengal's plea to lodge FIR against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by the West Bengal government seeking to register FIR regarding a stampede at a blanket distribution event, which was organised by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The apex court allowed the state govt to withdraw the plea, asking it to move to Calcutta HC for appropriate directions.

According to reports, as many as three people died while five others were injured in a stampede that happened during a blanket distribution programme attended by LoP Suvendu Adhikari in Asansol on Wednesday. Asansol police told ANI that a blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking its permission, during which a stampede situation happened.

"A blanket distribution program was arranged without seeking police permission, during which a stampede situation happened. 3 people died in it and 5 were injured. We`ll investigate the matter and take action," Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam told ANI.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari defied the law and attended a meeting in Asansol, but the Adhikari said that he did attend various programmes and the tragic incident happened almost an hour after he left the venue.

In a statement, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Today I attended a Religious Program and a Social Event in the Asansol Corporation Area. I offered Pula to Lord Shiva and participated in Aarti. After that, I exchanged greetings with the Devotees and conveyed my best wishes to them. After I left the venue, almost an hour later, I learned that a tragic incident had happened and 3 people had died due to a stampede. Some others are injured as well."

He condoled the death, and prayed for the quick recovery of those who got injured, adding "The horrific incident should not have happened and the deaths and injuries are absolutely unfortunate, sorrowful and tragic."

The West Bengal LoP added, "I am with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I am praying for the quick recovery of those who got injured. I along with my local associates would certainly extend all help to them at this time. I will be meeting them very soon."

