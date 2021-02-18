हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Asaram Bapu

Asaram Bapu undergoes sonography, co-accused Shilpi stealthily reaches CCU

File photo

New Delhi: Two days after Asaram Bapu was admitted to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur, he has been shifted to the critical care unit (CCU) again after undergoing sonography. Once the report of sonography comes in, it will be decided by the doctors if an angiography needs to be performed.

Asaram is currently serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur jail on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl. He was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing on Tuesday night.

The doctors said he was stable after monitoring his health on Wednesday morning.

Co-accused Shilpi stealthily reaches CCU

Shilpi, a co-accused in the Asaram case, managed to reach outside the CCU where Asaram was admitted despite police presence.

Talking to media, Shilpi said, "Asaram is of the age of our grandfather, he cannot do any such work (sexual harassment)."

"All the allegations against him are baseless. I wish him a speedy recovery," she added.

