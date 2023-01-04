Ashima Chaudhary, a fairy ready to bust the Bollywood industry with her good looks

Ashima Chaudhary a star in her own light, has paved her way to Mumbai just happened. Nothing for planned by Ashima, its like destiny was guiding her. Since tik tok was a pass time for youngsters, she too uploaded videos and she didn't get much viewership, gradually she kept uploading and slowly her videos were being liked and watched. A young graduate Delhiite aged 22 years. She participated in a Beauty Pageant Mr. and Miss India in the year 2018.

Ashima won the Miss Delhi beautiful tittle at the Beauty Contest. Simultaneously she started making videos on Tik tok, these videos were watched by few, and there was a leap of 5 million viewers in the span of the 6th video Ashima uploaded. Ashima has her own You Tube Channel where she uploads her personal videos and her dance videos, with a follower of about 152 k subscribers . Professionally speaking Ashima Chaudhary is a social media influencer and now set up the stage on fire in bollywood.

Things kept falling one after the other. Ashima Chaudhary is all over Instagram with millions of followers, making her a craze. What started off as simply uploading personal videos and liked and followed by many she became a celebrity amongst the youngsters and is a big influence for them.

Ashima Chaudhary has paved the way and is collaborating with singers like Neha Kakkar,Tony Kakkar and Badshah for dance cover videos.

With a strong strength of her followers viewing her on Instagram and her own titled you tube channel has encouraged Ashima to try her lady luck in movies, thus after pursuing her parents, Ashima landed herself in Mumbai.

Focusing on giving auditions and moving up the ladder to Hindi cinema. With beauty, fan following running in millions plus dancing ability with acting charm Ashima Chaudhary is bound to get a cream plum role in her kitty of success. What started off as just simply uploading videos and then reels, then you tube channel, being in the video cover story is all there to give Ashima Chaudhary the success in the film industry. Ashima, is a star is rising.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)