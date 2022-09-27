Ashok Gehlot NOT to be blamed for Rajasthan crisis, Congress observers recommend ACTION against his loyalists

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, Congress observers – Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken - on Tuesday submitted their detailed written report to party president Sonia Gandhi recommending action against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists for the present political crisis in the state. The report also pointed out 'gross indiscipline' on part of several Rajasthan MLAs who organised parallel meet, triggering a political crisis in the state, according to news agency PTI.

The two Congress observers, in their report on the Rajasthan political crisis, gave a clean chit to Ashok Gehlot. In their report, the observers did not hold Gehlot responsible for the developments in the desert state. However, the report recommended disciplinary action against prominent leaders who called a parallel meeting.

According to sources, the report has recommended action against minister and MLA Shanti Dhariwal, minister and MLA Pratap Singh Khachariwah, and Congress leader Dharmendra Rathod - all known Gehlot loyalists.

In the nine-page report, the developments from Sunday have been relayed in a sequential manner by the in-charge and the observers, said sources.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Pilot as his successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a CLP meeting.

The Gehlot loyalists have been vocal in their attack against Pilot and Maken with Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal on Monday alleging that the party general secretary in charge was involved in a conspiracy to remove Gehlot as chief minister and was canvassing for the former deputy chief minister. However, the Pilot camp has kept quiet and is waiting for a decision by the Congress high command.

While the Gehlot camp has put the number of MLAs supporting him over 90, the Pilot supporters have questioned it, saying how can a bus that took the MLAs to C P Joshi's house accommodate so many. The Pilot camp has also claimed that many of the MLAs were misled about the time and venue of the meeting and were called to the house of Gehlot loyalist Dhariwal to boost numbers. They cited the statements of some MLAs, including that of Indira Meena, to back their claim.