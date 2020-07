Jaipur: The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police on Monday (July 20) served notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The notice by SOG was sent under section 160 of CRPC to record his statement in the alleged 'audio tapes leak' case and to collect his voice samples.