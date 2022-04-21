UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day strategic trip, visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram. The global leader was accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupesh Patel.

In his message in the Sabarmati Ashram visitor’s book, which is an Indian tradition, the UK PM left a warm message hailing Mahatma Gandhi’s values that sets India apart.

Here’s a picture of his message in the visitor’s book!

“It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better", the leader wrote.

Johnson, who is in Gujarat for the first time, also spun charkha in the Sabarmati Ashram. It is a sign of respect to the Father of Nation, who staunchly advocated the use of Khadi and Charka.

In a video released by news agency ANI, Johnson can be seen trying his hands on Gandhi Ji’s charkha.

Here’s what India is gifting the British PM from Sabarmati Ashram

India will gift 'Guide to London', which is one of the first few books written by Mahatma Gandhi but never got published to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram administration.

This apart, 'The Spirit's Pilgrimage', the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn who became the Mahatma Gandhi's disciple will also be gifted to UK PM Boris Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram during his visit.

Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn was the daughter of the British Rear-Admiral Sir Edmond Slade.

It is also one of the two books by Mahatma Gandhi that never got published.

