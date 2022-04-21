हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Boris Johnson

India's gift to UK: PM Boris Johnson to take Gandhi Ji's unpublished book to home

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be gifted two unpublished books written by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi as a token of remembrance.

India&#039;s gift to UK: PM Boris Johnson to take Gandhi Ji&#039;s unpublished book to home
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, will be gifted two unpublished books written by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi as a token of remembrance, reported ANI.

'The Spirit's Pilgrimage'

Johnson will take 'The Spirit's Pilgrimage', the autobiography of Madeleine Slade or Mirabehn who became the Mahatma Gandhi to home by Sabarmati Ashram.

Madeleine Slade, who later came to be known as Madeleine Slade was the daughter of a British admiral. She came to India with her father but became Gandhi Ji’s disciple inspired by his teaching and ideals.

The Spirit's Pilgrimage is one first two books written by Mahatma Gandhi but it was never published.

'Guide to London'

Another book was written by Mahatma Gandhi but never got published ‘Guide to London’ will also be given to Prime Minister Boris Johson as India’s token of remembrance.

Guide to London was a travel guide written by Mahatma Gandhi during his student days when he was reading law in the UK. It was specifically written to help Indian students in London.

Earlier, PM Johnson visited the famous Sabarmati Ashram with Gujarat CM Bhupesh Patel.

Johnson, who is in Gujarat for the first time, also spun charkha in the Sabarmati Ashram. It is a sign of respect to the Father of Nation, who staunchly advocated the use of Khadi and Charka.

The UK PM also left a warm message hailing Mahatma Gandhi’s values that sets India apart.

“It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better", the leader wrote.

