New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the men's Hockey team for clinching the gold medal for the country in the ongoing Asian Games in China's Hangzhou. Lauding the players PM said the team has not only won the game but also the "hearts of countless Indians."

Taking on the microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter PM wrote, "An exhilarating Gold Medal triumph by our Men's Hockey Team at the Asian Games! Congratulations to the team for this outstanding performance. This team's unwavering commitment, passion and synergy have not only won the game but also the hearts of countless Indians. This victory is a testament to their spirit. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

On Friday, the Indian men's hockey team achieved a remarkable feat by defeating the reigning 2018 gold medalists, Japan, in the men's hockey event. This victory not only secured their fourth gold medal in the Asian Games but also ensured their qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024.