Asia's Largest Tulip Garden In Jammu And Kashmir Hosts Over One Lakh Tourists In First Week Of Its Opening

New Delhi: More than one lakh tourists have so far visited Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir in the first seven days of its opening. According to the Floriculture department, around 1,15,000 tourists have visited the garden since it opened on March 19, with over 35,000 people visiting it on the third day of its opening.

In 2022, the Tulip garden witnessed a record number of tourists when around 3.6 lakh people visited it.

"We are expecting that it will cross last year's numbers," Shaiq Rasool, the Floriculture Officer of the Tulip Garden said.

Situated on the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake between the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar, the garden this year has over 16 lakh tulip bulbs of as many as 68 varieties.

Around 500 gardeners and staff have worked day and night to get the garden ready for the public.

"It's altogether a different experience. The happiness that these tourists express is our encouragement for the hard work we have put in to make this garden," Rasool said.

The Tulip Garden has played a major role in attracting tourists to Kashmir Valley during the Spring season.

It has also preponed the tourism season in Jammu and Kashmir this year, which usually starts in the last week of April.

The garden is usually thrown open for the public during the first week of April. It, however, was opened in March this year and will remain open throughout April.