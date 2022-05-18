Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the central government from a meeting at the college ground in Medinipur. She alleged that the central government deducted money from the state. But they don't give money to the state. The central government has stopped giving money for 100 days of work for 5 months. That is why she also gave a message to the party workers and supporters to protest. Besides, the Chief Minister alleged that the central government is taking money from the common man by increasing the price of gas-petrol-diesel. She also gave a message to the workers to demand 100 days' money from the BJP workers.

Talking about the 100-day rupees, the Chief Minister said, "We will get Rs 92,000 crore from the central government. Not a single penny is being paid. The stomach of the people of the village goes on with 100 days of work. It has been closed for the past five months. I will tell the party workers, you should build dharnas in blocks. Ask BJP leaders for 100 days' money. Tell the BJP leaders to give them 100 days' money and then enter the area. Don't touch anyone. Deal with it politically. Chant slogans. Do such an event."

The Chief Minister also attacked the Centre over the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices. She said, "The price of cooking gas is rising by leaps and bounds. It grows every day. The price of petrol and diesel is also increasing. This is how the central government is looting people's pockets. The prices of 800 medicines have been increased. It was increased a year ago. Increased again. This is a government to kill people. They are eating from the pockets of ordinary people."

She also said that from now on, she will also talk to booth workers in the district where the administrative meeting is held. The Chief Minister also said that she will come back to Medinipur on August 9, the anniversary of the Quit India Movement.