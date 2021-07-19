हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Ask tough, sharp questions, but allow government to reply: PM Modi tells Opposition as Monsoon Session begins

Speaking with reporters ahead of the start of the session, Modi said he wants meaningful discussions in Parliament.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 19) urged MPs and political parties to ask the sharpest and toughest of questions to the government in the Monsoon session of Parliament, asserting that the government should also be allowed to respond to them without disruption.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the start of the session, Modi said he wants meaningful discussions in Parliament over the COVID pandemic which has gripped the entire world.

PM Modi said he has urged all floor leaders to take some time out on Tuesday evening when he would like to give them detailed information on the pandemic.

"We want discussion inside Parliament as well as outside it with floor leaders on COVID pandemic," he said.

Modi said the government is ready to give the answers that the people of the country want.

"I urge all MPs and political parties to ask the sharpest and the toughest of questions but they should also allow the government to respond in a cordial environment as democracy is strengthened by conveying the truth to the people," Modi said.

It increases the trust of the people and improves the pace of development, he added.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Tags:
Narendra ModiParliament Monson SessionLok Sabha sessionPM Modi
