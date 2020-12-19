हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Guwahati fire

Assam: 20 LPG cylinders explode, 66 shanties destroyed in Guwahati

It took 14 fire-fighters to douse the blaze in about three hours

Assam: 20 LPG cylinders explode, 66 shanties destroyed in Guwahati
Credit: PTI

Guwahati: A major fire broke out after at least 20 LPG cylinders exploded one after another, burning down nearly 66 shanties in Guwahati on Saturday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident that took place at Jalukbari of the city.

After a fire broke out in one of the shanties, it spread to others and domestic LPG cylinders kept in those houses started exploding, police said.

A total of 14 fire tenders doused the blaze in about three hours.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire which led to the explosion of cylinders, police said.

 

