हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Assembly elections 2021

Assam Assembly election 2021: Check out the list of key candidates

Apart from Assam, results of four assemblies- West Bengal (294 seats), Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats) will also be declared on May 2.

Assam Assembly election 2021: Check out the list of key candidates

New Delhi: The results of Assam Assembly elections will be announced on Sunday (May 2). The polls for 126-member Assam assembly seats were held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. 

Apart from Assam, results of four assemblies- West Bengal (294 seats), Tamil Nadu (234 seats), Kerala (140 seats) and Puducherry (30 seats) will also be declared on May 2.  

Here is a list of the key candidates:

1. Sarbananda Sonowal - BJP

Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal contested from Majuli – an ST reserved constituency against Congress’ Rajib Lochan Pegu. 

2. Himanta Biswa Sarma- BJP

Health Minister and BJP strongman Himanta Biswa Sarma is one of the high-profile candidates of the Assembly polls. Sarma fought from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive term. Congress pitched Romen Ch Borthakur against Sarma from the constituency. 

3. Ripun Bora- Congress

Congress Assam Pradesh chief Ripun Bora contested from Gohpur constituency. The BJP fielded Utpal Borah against him. 

Speculations are rife in the political circle that if Congress-led Mahajot comes to power in the state, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi can be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate. If Congress wins, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is expected to turn out to be the kingmaker in these polls.           

While exit polls have predicted that BJP-led alliance is going to retain power in the state with a comfortable majority.    

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam Assembly elections 2021state elections 2021Assam Assembly polls candidatesHimanta Biswa Sarma
Next
Story

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh grants emergency financial powers to armed forces to fight COVID-19 surge

Must Watch

PT40M37S

Taal Thok Ke: Victory over Corona with 'vaccine revolution'?