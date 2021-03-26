Assam Assembly election 2021: In first phase on March 27, these key constituencies will vote

New Delhi: Assam will go to polls for 47 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of elections on Saturday (March 27).

The political fate of 264 candidates, contesting the Assam Assembly polls, will be decided in the first phase by 81,09,815 electors, including 40,77,210 men and 40,32,481 women.

Key constituencies going to polls in the first phase:

1. Majuli

Majuli constituency under the Scheduled Tribe category will go to polls tomorrow. Incumbent Chief Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from this key constituency. While Congress has fielded Rajib Lochan Pegu to face the incumbent CM.

2. Jorhat

The Jorhat constituency will pitch Assam Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Hitendra Nath Goswami and Congress’ Rana Goswami against each other.

3. Lakhimpur

Congress has fielded Dr Joy Prakash in Lakhimpur who will face Manab Deka of BJP. This will be Deka’s poll debut.

4. Gohpur

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora will contest against BJP’s Utpal Bora from this seat.

The polling will begin at 7 am and last till 6 pm in the evening in the 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase of the Assam elections.

The fate of many heavyweights will be decided in the first phase including BJP leader and incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan and Nazir Hussain.

Others like Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC secretary Bhupen Borah and former ministers of the party Bharat Narah, Pranatee Phukan and Rakibul Hussain, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with his party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will also be in the fray in the first phase.

Assam will witness a three-phased election to the 126-member seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV