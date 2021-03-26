Assam Assembly Election 2021: Voting for 47 constituencies in first phase on March 27

New Delhi: Assam will witness the first phase of polling for 47 Assembly constituencies on Saturday (March 27).

The polling will begin at 7 am and last till 6 pm in the evening in the 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase of the Assam elections. The political fate of 264 candidates will be decided in the first phase by 81,09,815 voters, including 40,77,210 men and 40,32,481 women.

The ruling BJP-led NDA and Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' alliance are locked in a close contest in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up candidates in 39 of the 47 seats while its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 10 seats. While the Congress has fielded candidates in 43 seats and its allies AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha (as an independent) and CPI-ML will contest on one seat each.

The following constituencies are going to poll in the first phase of voting:

Constituency number Constituency Name

71 Dhekiajuli

72 Barchalla

73 Tezpur

74 Rangapara

75 Sootea

76 Biswanath

77 Behali

78 Gohpur

83 Dhing

84 Batadroba

85 Rupohihat

88 Samaguri

89 Kaliabar

93 Bokakhat

94 Sarupathar

95 Golaghat

96 Khumtai

97 Dergaon (SC)

98 Jorhat

100 Titabor

101 Mariani

102 Teok

99 Majuli (ST)

103 Amguri

104 Nazira

107 Thowra

108 Sibsagar

105 Mahmara

106 Sonari

109 Bihpuria

110 Naoboicha

111 Lakhimpur

112 Dhakuakhana (ST)

113 Dhemaji (ST)

114 Jonai (ST)

115 Moran

116 Dibrugarh

117 Lahowal

118 Duliajan

119 Tingkhong

120 Naharkatia

122 Tinsukia

123 Digboi

124 Margherita

125 Doom Dooma

126 Sadiya

The fate of many heavyweights will be decided in the first phase including BJP leader and incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan and Nazir Hussain.

Others like Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC secretary Bhupen Borah and former ministers of the party Bharat Narah, Pranatee Phukan and Rakibul Hussain, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with his party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will also be in the fray in the first phase.

