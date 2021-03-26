हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam assembly election 2021

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Voting for 47 constituencies in first phase on March 27

Assam Assembly Election 2021: The polling will begin at 7 am and last till 6 pm in the evening in the 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Assam will witness the first phase of polling for 47 Assembly constituencies on Saturday (March 27). 

The polling will begin at 7 am and last till 6 pm in the evening in the 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase of the Assam elections. The political fate of 264 candidates will be decided in the first phase by 81,09,815 voters, including 40,77,210 men and 40,32,481 women. 

The ruling BJP-led NDA and Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' alliance are locked in a close contest in the state. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up candidates in 39 of the 47 seats while its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 10 seats. While the Congress has fielded candidates in 43 seats and its allies AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha (as an independent) and CPI-ML will contest on one seat each. 

The following constituencies are going to poll in the first phase of voting: 

Constituency number    Constituency Name

71                                    Dhekiajuli

72                                    Barchalla

73                                    Tezpur

74                                    Rangapara

75                                    Sootea

76                                    Biswanath

77                                    Behali

78                                    Gohpur

83                                    Dhing

84                                    Batadroba

85                                    Rupohihat

88                                    Samaguri

89                                    Kaliabar

93                                    Bokakhat

94                                    Sarupathar

95                                    Golaghat

96                                    Khumtai

97                                    Dergaon (SC)

98                                   Jorhat

100                                Titabor

101                                Mariani

102                                Teok

99                                  Majuli (ST)

103                               Amguri

104                               Nazira

107                               Thowra

108                               Sibsagar

105                               Mahmara

106                                Sonari

109                               Bihpuria

110                               Naoboicha

111                               Lakhimpur

112                              Dhakuakhana (ST)

113                              Dhemaji (ST)

114                             Jonai (ST)

115                            Moran

116                           Dibrugarh

117                           Lahowal

118                           Duliajan

119                           Tingkhong

120                           Naharkatia

122                           Tinsukia

123                          Digboi

124                         Margherita

125                        Doom Dooma

126                         Sadiya

The fate of many heavyweights will be decided in the first phase including  BJP leader and incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan and Nazir Hussain.

Others like Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC secretary Bhupen Borah and former ministers of the party Bharat Narah, Pranatee Phukan and Rakibul Hussain, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with his party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will also be in the fray in the first phase. 

