Assam Assembly Election 2021: Voting for 47 constituencies in first phase on March 27

New Delhi: Assam will witness the first phase of polling for 47 Assembly constituencies on Saturday (March 27).
The polling will begin at 7 am and last till 6 pm in the evening in the 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase of the Assam elections. The political fate of 264 candidates will be decided in the first phase by 81,09,815 voters, including 40,77,210 men and 40,32,481 women.
The ruling BJP-led NDA and Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' alliance are locked in a close contest in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up candidates in 39 of the 47 seats while its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 10 seats. While the Congress has fielded candidates in 43 seats and its allies AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha (as an independent) and CPI-ML will contest on one seat each.
The following constituencies are going to poll in the first phase of voting:
Constituency number Constituency Name
71 Dhekiajuli
72 Barchalla
73 Tezpur
74 Rangapara
75 Sootea
76 Biswanath
77 Behali
78 Gohpur
83 Dhing
84 Batadroba
85 Rupohihat
88 Samaguri
89 Kaliabar
93 Bokakhat
94 Sarupathar
95 Golaghat
96 Khumtai
97 Dergaon (SC)
98 Jorhat
100 Titabor
101 Mariani
102 Teok
99 Majuli (ST)
103 Amguri
104 Nazira
107 Thowra
108 Sibsagar
105 Mahmara
106 Sonari
109 Bihpuria
110 Naoboicha
111 Lakhimpur
112 Dhakuakhana (ST)
113 Dhemaji (ST)
114 Jonai (ST)
115 Moran
116 Dibrugarh
117 Lahowal
118 Duliajan
119 Tingkhong
120 Naharkatia
122 Tinsukia
123 Digboi
124 Margherita
125 Doom Dooma
126 Sadiya
The fate of many heavyweights will be decided in the first phase including BJP leader and incumbent chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami, ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Ranjit Dutta, Naba Kumar Doley, Sanjoy Kishan and Nazir Hussain.
Others like Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, AICC secretary Bhupen Borah and former ministers of the party Bharat Narah, Pranatee Phukan and Rakibul Hussain, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi along with his party general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will also be in the fray in the first phase.