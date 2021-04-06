हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam Assembly election 2021

Assam Assembly polls: Election Commission records 78.29 per cent voter turnout till 5:20 pm in third phase

Picture credit: ANI

Dispur: The final phase of the Assam election witnessed a voter turnout of 78.29 per cent till 5:20 pm on Tuesday (April 6), the Election Commission reported.

South Salmara district registered the highest voter turnout with 88.59 per cent polling, while Kamrup Metro witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 60.34 per cent polling.

The Mankachar constituency recorded the highest voter turnout with 87.66 percent polling, while the Gauhati East recorded the lowest voter turnout with 55 per cent polling.

Polling in the tea-garden state of Assam began on Tuesday morning with security arrangements in place.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including the senior minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency. 

Biswa’s constituency has witnessed 64 per cent voter turnout till 5:20 pm today. The Assembly elections for 126 seats are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1.

The first phase witnessed a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent, while a voter turnout of nearly 74.76 per cent was recorded in the second phase.

