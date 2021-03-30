Assam assembly elections: Last day of campaigning for phase 2, JP Nadda, CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Rahul Gandhi to address back to back rallies

Dispur: As per the election commission's announcement, the second phase of voting for the Assam Assembly elections 2021 will begin from Thursday (April 1). The state has been witnessing intense political fight ahead of the second phase of assembly elections, in which 39 constituencies will go for polling.

Tuesday (March 30) marks the last day of campaigning for the second phase of voting and all the political parties are gearing up for putting in the final effort ahead of voting. The citizens of Assam are embracing for back-to-back rallies and public meetings today.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are among those who are scheduled to campaign in the state today.

The BJP chief JP Nadda will be addressing three public meetings in the poll-bound state today. The BJP leader will campaign for his party the whole afternoon. Nadda is scheduled to address the first public meeting at Dharmapur in Nalbari, followed by Bilasipara in Dhubri and finally at Rani AC 54 (West Guwahati) in Kamrup.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda Ji's public programs in Assam tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Xss6xaumdq — Office of JP Nadda (@OfficeofJPNadda) March 29, 2021

On the other hand, CM Sarbananda Sonowal will be leading six public meetings in Assam on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of state assembly elections. CM Sonowal will commence his series of public meetings from Ratabari, followed by North Karimganj and Dholai. In the afternoon, the BJP leader will hold public meetings in Silchar, Sonai and Udharbond.

Your continued support has given us immense strength. Here's my tour schedule for tomorrow. Do join and keep on blessing us.#BJPOnceMoreInAssam pic.twitter.com/5fVm0kO0pn — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 29, 2021

The state will also witness three public meetings by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who will start his campaigning tour from Tarapur, followed by Haflong and will finally conclude his campaign at Karbi Anglong in the afternoon.

Earlier, in the first phase of assembly elections in the state, which was held on March 27, over 47 constituencies went for polls to decide the fate of 264 candidates in Assam. The first phase also saw at least 81 lakh voters at polling booths, which accounted for over 73 percent of voter turnout.

In the second phase, the state will see 39 constituencies in 13 districts go for polls on April 1, while the third phase will witness 40 constituencies in 12 districts go to polls on April 6.

