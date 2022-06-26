Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is scheduled to declare the Assam HS Final result 2022 on Monday, June 27, at 9 AM. AHSEC is likely to hold a press conference at 9 AM, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names will be announced. Once released, students can visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in – and resultsassam.nic.in to download their score cards.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took on Twitter to confirm the date and time for Assam HS Final results. “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes,” CM tweeted.

Assam Board Results 2022: Websites to check your Assam 12th Result

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

aasamresults.in

Assam Board Results 2022: How to check AHSEC HS Final results

Visit the official website of AHSEC ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Assam HS Final result link

Entre your login credentials like roll no, DOB

Click on submit button, your result will be displayed on your screen

AHSEC is likely to hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites.Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.