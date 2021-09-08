Assam: Boat capsizes in Brahmaputra river, at least 40 rescued so far

New Delhi: At least 40 people have been rescued so far after a large boat capsized in the Brahmaputra river following a colliding with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday (September 8).

According to PTI, Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman said that 41 people have been rescued so far and no fatality has been recorded yet. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have commenced a search and rescue operation.

The incident occurred when private boat 'Ma Kamala', headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat, collided with the government-owned ferry 'Tripkai' which was coming from Majuli. "The boat 'Ma Kamala' capsized and then sank. We do not have much detail at this moment," an official of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department was quoted as saying by PTI.

#UPDATE | Boat accident in Brahmputra river, Assam: There were around 50 people in the boat which met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued, says Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman Resue teams on the spot. pic.twitter.com/drcMOWTGVW — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

The capsized boat was also carrying several four-wheelers and two-wheelers that went down the river, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and tweeted, "Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being."

Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he will visit Nimati Ghat on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ & SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow.”

In another tweet, Sarma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for assuring all possible help from the Centre. “Adarniya HM Sri @AmitShah had kindly called to enquire about the accident in Nimati Ghat and took an update on the rescue operations and conditions of those rescued so far. He said the Central Government is ready to lend all possible help. Grateful to him,” the Assam CM added.

Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal talked to Sarma and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

(With agency inputs)

