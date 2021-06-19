Assam cancels Class 10, 12 state board exams, results by July 31

New Delhi: In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Assam government on Friday (June 18) scrapped Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed that the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams will be declared by July 31, PTI reported. Two committees will be formed for deciding the formula on which students will be evaluated.

"The matric and higher secondary examinations for 2021 have been cancelled as the positivity rate due to the prevailing COVID situation is yet to be brought under control," Pegu told reporters.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the minister and attended by officials of the Health and Education departments, SEBA, AHSEC, All Assam Students' Union, All Bodo Students' Union, Asam Sahitya Sabha, Bodo Sahitya Sabha and other stakeholders.

"The results will be record-based and not subjective. They will be based on records available with the schools and the boards," Pegu said. One committee each for Class 10 and 12 will be constituted to decide the evaluation criteria.

“The reports of both the committees will be submitted within a week and the results of both matric and higher secondary exams will be declared by July 31,” the Education Minister said.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) is responsible for Class 10 examination, while the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) conducts Class 12 examination.

On June 10, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that Class 10 and 12 state board examinations will be held only if COVID-19 positivity rate drops below two per cent.

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) scrapped Class 12 exams, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra followed suit in view of the deadly infection.

(With agency inputs)

