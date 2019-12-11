Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal stranded at Guwahati airport amid massive protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019

Assam: Amidst massive protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Assam, CM Sarbananda Sonowal was left stranded at Guwahati airport for hours on Wednesday. The agitators gathered outside the Guwahati airport where Sonowal landed from Tezpur. Sonowal had to face the wrath of the people in the wake of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the state.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill aims to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act and provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Assam Police resorted to lathi-charge on protesters in Dibrugarh, while they were demonstrating against the bill. The action was taken by the Assam police after the protestors blocked an ambulance even after the police issued a warning.

To control the law and order situation in Assam, three Army columns have been requisitioned by the civil administration. Amongst the three Army columns, two are already deployed in the area of Kanchanpur and Manu while the third is kept on standby. The army column has a strength of 70 personnel in each column. According to reports, the Field Commanders and Army Headquarters are keeping a close watch to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed with 311 MPs voting in its favour and 80 against. However, the bill is currently being discussed in the Rajya Sabha.

In the North East, massive protests erupted on Tuesday (December 10) as various tribal groups and youth organisations joined hands to register their opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In Tripura, four policemen and some protesters were injured during clashes between the protesters and police.

The Tripura government on Monday (December 9) ordered to suspend Internet and social media services in the entire state for 48 hours as the agitators were trying to incite people in the area by circulating messages and fake images via SMS, Whatsaap and other social media platforms.