Congress

Assam Congress MLAs lay on ground inside Assembly premises to protest against land policy

MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Jakir Husain Sikdar and Sherman Ali laid on a red carpet on the ground and raised slogans against the government's move. 

Assam Congress MLAs lay on ground inside Assembly premises to protest against land policy

Guwahati (Assam): Three Congress MLAs on Wednesday staged protest against Assam Government's new land policy by lying on the ground in state Assembly premises here.

MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Jakir Husain Sikdar and Sherman Ali laid on a red carpet on the ground and raised slogans against the government's move. 

"Assam government has introduced a new land policy during this current session. In the policy, the land will go to only indigenous people but there is no definition of indigenous people... The Brahma Committee report defines indigenous people as those people whose name figured in 1951 NRC...," Sherman Ali told ANI.

Live TV

"There were how incomplete NRC can be the basis of indigenous people. I want to raise the issue in Assembly but I was not allowed. So, I protested and sat on strike for three and a half hours," he said.

