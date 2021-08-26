Assam COVID-19 unlock: Schools for Class 12, colleges and universities to reopen from September

New Delhi: The Assam government on Thursday (August 26) announced to start physical classes for Class 12 students and those studying in final-year degree and post-graduation courses from the first week of September in view of drop in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The cabinet decided to start classes for HS final, Degree final and PG final year from 1st week of September, 2021," PTI quoted a communique from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) as saying.

It was also decided that the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory for attending the offline classes. To facilitate the students and staff, vaccination camps will be organised at the offices of block elementary education officer, district elementary education officer, inspector of schools and all university campuses from Friday till September 5, where teachers, non-teaching staff and students above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 jab.

"To open hostels, boarders will be required to take both doses of the vaccine," the release added.

A detailed coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOP) on reopening of educational institutions will be issued by August 31.

Assam on Wednesday (August 25) recorded 689 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities. The death toll reached 5,607, while the caseload climbed to 5,86,378, as per a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Earlier on Wednesday, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation’s (NTAGI) working group chairman Dr NK Arora said that schools should be reopened for all classes now provided that adults around them are vaccinated with the COVID-19 jab. "Be it primary schools, secondary schools or higher schools, they all should be opened. In fact, primary schools have children aged less than 10 years, and they are least infected by the virus. However, a safe environment should be created by vaccinated all adults in their environment," Arora told ANI.

