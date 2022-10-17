NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 to be DECLARED TOMORROW, confirms Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma- Check time and more here

SEBA will be releasing the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade IV exam tomorrow, on October 18, scroll down for the steps to download result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 will be released tomorrow
  • The recruitment drive aims to fill total 26,442 vacancies
  • The grade 4 exam was conducted on 21 August

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: Assam SLRC Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA will be releasing the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade IV exam tomorrow, on October 18. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the same in a tweet. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to view their Assam Grade 4 Recruitment result on the official website –sebaonline.org. Assam CM tweeted, “I am happy to inform that "Assam State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- IV posts" is announcing its result for the written test on 18th October 2022. I hope this transparent process, will provide the youth of Assam an opportunity to serve the state.”

Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org. Direct link will be provided here

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

