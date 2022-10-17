Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Result for Grade 3 and 4 to be DECLARED on THIS DATE at sebaonline.org- Check latest updates here
The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.
Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 3 and 4 posts by today. As per the latesdt media reports, the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 is likely to be released on 19 Oct 2022. However, the board has not released any imformation about the release date and time of the result and an official confirmation is awaited
Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.
Check live and latest updates on Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022
Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Website to check your result
sebaonline.org, Direct link to check result will be provided here stay tuned.
Assam Direct Recruitment Total Vacancies
Assam Direct Recruitment: Result for grade 3 and 4
Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 result for grade 3 and 4 is expected to be declared today 9 October.
Assam Direct Recruitment Total Vacancies
Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Here's how to check
Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022
Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference
