Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 RELEASED, check cut off, pass percentage here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can now check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. Earlier, the Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org.

Assam Grade 3: Here's how to check cut off

Go to sebaonline.org.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to go to our home page & view the cut-off marks”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the cut off list

Check and take a printout of the page for future us

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.