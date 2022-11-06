topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 RELEASED, check cut off, pass percentage here

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released grade 3 recruitment examination result, scroll down to check cut off list. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022 RELEASED, check cut off, pass percentage here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has declared grade 3 recruitment examination results. Candidates can now check Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 result on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. Earlier, the Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org. 

Check Live and Latest Updates on Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result

Direct link to check cut off

Assam Grade 3: Here's how to check cut off

Go to sebaonline.org.

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to go to our home page & view the cut-off marks”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the cut off list

Check and take a printout of the page for future us

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Live Tv

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022Assam SLRC Grade 3Grade 4 results 2022Assam results

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?