ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 (DECLARED) LIVE UPDATES: Grade 3 result RELEASED on sebaonline.org- Check latest updates here

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts today, November 6, scroll dowm for the live and latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 11:30 AM IST|Source:

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org. State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts today, November 6 (Sunday). Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date. “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma said. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Direct link to check result

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

06 November 2022
11:28 AM

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022

11:26 AM

Assam direct recruitment grade 3 result: Paper 3 cut-off

General- HSSLC: 123, HSSLC Science: 118.50

General-W: HSSLC: 112.50, HSSLC Science: 108

SC: HSSLC: 115.50, HSSLC Science: 105

SC-W: HSSLC: 105, HSSLC Science: 94.50

STP: HSSLC:112.50 HSSLC Science: 102

STP-W: HSSLC: 102, HSSLC Science: 94.50 

STH: HSSLC: 93, HSSLC Science: 81

STH-W: HSSLC:82.50, HSSLC Science: 75

OBC/MOBC: HSSLC:117, HSSLC Science: 111 

OBC/MOBC-W: HSSLC: 106.50, HSSLC Science: 100.50 

EWS: HSSLC: 115.50, HSSLC Science: 112.50 

EWS-W: HSSLC: 103.50, HSSLC Science: 102

PH: HSSLC: 96, HSSLC Science: 82.50 

Ex-Serviceman: HSSLC: 84, HSSLC Science: 78

11:17 AM

Assam Direct Recruitment 2022

11:03 AM

Assam SLRC announces grade 3 direct recruitment result 

 

10:57 AM

Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022: Steps to download result

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

10:48 AM

Assam Grade 3 result 2022 Time

Assam Grade 3 result will be out today at 11 AM, candidates can expect their results around 11 Am. The result link will be added here, when available. 

10:46 AM

Assam Grade 4 exam date

Assam grade 4 exam was conducted on 21 August 2022.

10:18 AM

Assam Grade 3 exam date

Assam grade 3 exam was conducted on 28 August 2022.

10:06 AM

Assam Direct Recruitment Total Vacancies

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission has released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

10:05 AM

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022 for grade 3 posts: Steps to check result

First, go to sebaonline.org.
Open a link for checking Grade 3 result. The links will be added to the home page of the website.
Enter your application number and password.
Check your result and take a printout of the page for future use. 

10:04 AM

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: Assam CM Tweets

Confirming the Assam Direct Recruitment result date, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said on social media, “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts.”

10:03 AM

Assam Grade 3 result 2022 time

The time for declaration of Assam Grade 3 result has not been confirmed yet. Grade 4 result was declared in the afternoon and Grade 3 candidates can expect their results at a similar time. The result link will be added here, when available. 

10:02 AM

Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result 2022: TODAY

After months' wait, aspirants of Assam will get grade 3 direct recruitment result today, November 6, Sunday. 

