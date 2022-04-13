हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sexual abuse

Assam man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing boy

A court in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy four years ago.

Assam man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing boy
Representational image

A court in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy four years ago.

The court of Hailakandi District and Sessions Judge (special judge) Sanjoy Hazarika also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man, who was convicted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for carnal inter-course against the order of nature) and POCSO Act.

The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he fails to pay the fine.

As per the complaint lodged in Lala police station on June 5, 2018, the convict, who was then aged 21, had forcibly taken the child to a toilet on Lala Rural College premises, where he was playing with two other children, and sexually abused him.

The child was sent for medical examination and the convict was arrested and sent to judicial custody. Police submitted a charge-sheet last year and the sentence was pronounced last week.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sexual abuseAssamunnatural sexIndian Penal CodePOCSO Act
Next
Story

Karnataka contractor death: State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says probe underway

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Maharashtra: ED attaches Nawab Malik's 3 flats in Kurla, 2 flats in Bandra