topStoriesenglish2595573
NewsIndia
ASSAM

Assam Police Recovers Explosives From Passenger Bus, One Arrested

Based on secret information, a police team of Goalpara district and Krishnai police station conducted an operation and intercepted a passenger bus at Krishnai area.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 04:50 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Assam Police Recovers Explosives From Passenger Bus, One Arrested

Goalpara: A man was arrested from a passenger bus, incoming from Meghalaya, carrying a huge cache of explosives in Assam`s Goalpara, police said on Sunday. The Goalpara district Police in a joint operation with a team from Krishnai police station in Assam also recovered detonators from the bus.

"We have arrested a person in connection with this. Police recovered 1162 numbers of gelatin and 998 detonators from the bus. The bus was coming from Meghalaya," Goalpara ASP, Rituraj Doley said.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team of Goalpara district and Krishnai police station conducted an operation and intercepted a passenger bus at Krishnai area. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

In a similar incident, Border Security Force intercepted an Assam-bound civil bus and seized a huge quantity of Burmese Betel nuts worth Rs 12 lakh from the Umkiang area of Meghalaya`s East Jaintia Hills, an official statement said on April 10.

Four persons were apprehended including the driver and co-driver in connection with the incident after failing to produce valid documents. The incident took place on April 9 in which the 172 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya seized the Betel nuts, acting on a specific input.

"The apprehended persons revealed that they were coming from Tripura and consignment was being taken to ISBT Guwahati," the statement said. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?