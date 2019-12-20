Anti-CAA protest: Assam CM Sonowal says, 'no threat to language or identity'

Mobile services were restored in Assam on Friday nearly nine days after it was imposed on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Assam Chief Minister, in a press conference, assured the people that "no one can steal the rights of the sons of the soil of Assam".

"I want to assure people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Live TV

Sonowal claimed that they will always have people's support. He said. "In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state."

At least four deaths have been confirmed since the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests rocked the state. The casualties have been reported from Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

Protests broke out in the northeastern state on December 11 after the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. To bring the situation under control internet services were snapped in several places. An indefinite curfew had also been imposed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Nalbari, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Tezpur and Biswanath.

The state government had restored broadband services on Monday, after the intervention by the Guwahati High Court, but mobile internet had remained suspended.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges will remain closed till December 22, 2019.