Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The Director-General Assam Rifles’ Office has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Tradesman, Technician, and Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Assam Rifles is looking to fill up a total of 1484 vacancies through this recruitment process out of which 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Tradesman and Technician Posts, and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty).

Candidates, who are willing to appear for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022, need to note that they will have to submit applications from 30 April 2022 onwards (for Technician & Tradesman Posts). For the recruitment of Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 the last date for applications is 30 April 2022.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for application submission for Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: to be announced.

Last date for application submission for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 30 April 2022

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Tradesman - 1380 Posts

Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty)- 104 Posts

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Notification

Official Notification

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Name of the Posts/ Trades Age Limit Bridge & Road 18-23 Years Clerk 18-25 Years Religious Teacher 18-25 Years Operator Radio & Line 18-25 Years Radio Mechanic 18-25 Years Armourer 18-23 Years Laboratory Assistant 18-23 Years Nursing Assistant 18-23 Years Veterinary Field Assistant 18-25 Years AYA (Para-Medical) 18-23 Years Washerman 18-25 Years

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Rifleman - General and OBC category candidates - Rs. 100/-

SC, ST, and Female candidates (Rifleman) - No Fee

Tradesman ( Group B posts) - Rs. 200/-

Tradesman ( Group C posts) - Rs. 100/-

