हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at assamrifles.gov.in, check salary, other details here

Assam Rifles is looking to fill up a total of 1484 vacancies through this recruitment process. 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at assamrifles.gov.in, check salary, other details here
Representational Image

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The Director-General Assam Rifles’ Office has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Tradesman, Technician, and Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.

Assam Rifles is looking to fill up a total of 1484 vacancies through this recruitment process out of which 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Tradesman and Technician Posts, and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty). 

Candidates, who are willing to appear for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022, need to note that they will have to submit applications from 30 April 2022 onwards (for Technician & Tradesman Posts). For the recruitment of Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 the last date for applications is 30 April 2022. 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for application submission for Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: to be announced. 

Last date for application submission for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 30 April 2022

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Tradesman - 1380 Posts
  • Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty)- 104 Posts

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Notification

Official Notification 

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Name of the Posts/ Trades Age Limit 
Bridge & Road 18-23 Years
Clerk 18-25 Years
Religious Teacher 18-25 Years
Operator Radio & Line 18-25 Years
Radio Mechanic 18-25 Years
Armourer 18-23 Years
Laboratory Assistant 18-23 Years
Nursing Assistant 18-23 Years
Veterinary Field Assistant 18-25 Years
AYA (Para-Medical) 18-23 Years
Washerman 18-25 Years

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  • Rifleman - General and OBC category candidates - Rs. 100/-
  • SC, ST, and Female candidates (Rifleman) - No Fee
  • Tradesman ( Group B posts) - Rs. 200/-
  • Tradesman ( Group C posts)  - Rs. 100/-

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam RiflesAssam Rifles Recruitment 2022Recruitment 2022Jobs in Assam RiflesGovernment jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal submit detailed report on Prashant Kishor's presentation, Sonia Gandhi to take final call

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Viral Khatakhat: Reckless dance with weapons, video goes viral