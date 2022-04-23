Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: The Director-General Assam Rifles’ Office has issued a notification for the recruitment of eligible individuals for the post of Tradesman, Technician, and Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty) under Sports Quota.
Assam Rifles is looking to fill up a total of 1484 vacancies through this recruitment process out of which 1380 vacancies will be recruited for Tradesman and Technician Posts, and 104 vacancies will be recruited for Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty).
Candidates, who are willing to appear for Assam Rifle Recruitment Rally 2022, need to note that they will have to submit applications from 30 April 2022 onwards (for Technician & Tradesman Posts). For the recruitment of Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 the last date for applications is 30 April 2022.
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last date for application submission for Assam Rifle Tradesman Recruitment 2022: to be announced.
Last date for application submission for Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022: 30 April 2022
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Tradesman - 1380 Posts
- Rifleman/ Riflewoman (General Duty)- 104 Posts
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Notification
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
|Name of the Posts/ Trades
|Age Limit
|Bridge & Road
|18-23 Years
|Clerk
|18-25 Years
|Religious Teacher
|18-25 Years
|Operator Radio & Line
|18-25 Years
|Radio Mechanic
|18-25 Years
|Armourer
|18-23 Years
|Laboratory Assistant
|18-23 Years
|Nursing Assistant
|18-23 Years
|Veterinary Field Assistant
|18-25 Years
|AYA (Para-Medical)
|18-23 Years
|Washerman
|18-25 Years
Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
- Rifleman - General and OBC category candidates - Rs. 100/-
- SC, ST, and Female candidates (Rifleman) - No Fee
- Tradesman ( Group B posts) - Rs. 200/-
- Tradesman ( Group C posts) - Rs. 100/-