Assam: Section 144, night curfew imposed in Sivasagar for 60 days, here’s why

New Delhi: The district administration of Assam’s Sivasagar on Friday (April 8) imposed section 144 of CrPC and a night curfew along the district bordering Nagaland to prevent any "anti-social activities".

As per ANI report, the curbs will be enforced for the next 60 days or until further notice. The movement of any person or group and motor vehicle is banned within a radius of 5 km from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am on the border. The violators will be punished under section 188 of the IPC, the administration said.

Citing the notification the news agency said a gathering of five or more people in public places, meetings, processions, dharnas, rallies by a group of individuals or organisations, sticking any kind of posters, banners on any wall, the boundary of government, semi-government or private resident etc and writing obscene or derogatory words and slogans have also been prohibited during this period.

Rear riding in two-wheelers has been banned citing the possibility of anti-social and extremist activities, firing, murder, kidnapping or extortion, the notification said.

Moreover, the district administration has banned the production and sale of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns and the sale of tobacco products in the entire district.

Who is exempted from the ban?

People above 60 years of age, children below 12 years of age, women, government officials and police personnel have been exempted from the prohibitory orders.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV