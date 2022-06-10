हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Assam teacher sexually abuses minor, court sentences him to 6 years in prison

Court of Assam's Chirang district sentenced 6 years of imprisonment to a teacher for sexually abusing a minor and also charged him with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Assam teacher sexually abuses minor, court sentences him to 6 years in prison
File Photo

Chirang: A local court in Assam`s Chirang district has sentenced a teacher to six years of imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl last year. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The Special Judge (POCSO), Bijni on Thursday passed a judgment for imprisonment for six years to Sanjib Kumar Ray who is a tutorial teacher in the Chirang district.

Following the incident last year, the family members of the victim had lodged a complaint before the police in February this year and the police had registered a case under Sections of IPC and POCSO Act at Bijni Police Station. Advocate Prabin Deb Roy said that the Additional District and Session Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Court passed the final judgment in connection with the sexually abusing case which was registered at Bjijni police station.

Also Read | Monkeypox outbreak: Brazil confirms first case as WHO calls virus threat ‘real’, global cases stand at 1,019

"The court has awarded imprisonment for six years to accused person Sanjib Kumar Ray and imposed fine of Rs 10,000, in default of payment of which to undergo simple imprisonment for a further period of six months under section 10 of POCSO Act," the Advocate said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AssamSexual abuseChild abusePOSCO Act
Next
Story

WBHSE 12th result 2022 declared at wbchse.nic.in; Here's how to check scorecard if website not working

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Bishnoi gang wanted to create panic in Bollywood - Sources