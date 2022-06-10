New Delhi: Brazil on Thursday (June 9, 2022) confirmed the country`s first case of Monkeypox virus in the city of Sao Paulo. According to local health authorities, the virus was detected in a 41-year-old man who recently travelled to Spain and Portugal. The city`s health secretariat in a statement informed that the patient is currently in isolation at the Emilio Ribas Public Hospital, while his recent contacts are being monitored. Another suspected monkeypox case being investigated in Sao Paulo involves a 26-year-old woman, who is now hospitalized, the secretariat added.

Meanwhile, the global cases of the monkeypox virus have surpassed 1,000, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said and urged people to take extra precautions. CDC informed that as of June 6, 1,019 confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in 29 countries.

The UK has recorded the most cases, 302 suspected and confirmed infections, followed by Spain (198), Portugal (153) and Canada (80), as per CNBC reports.

German panel recommends vaccines after exposure to monkeypox

Additionally, Germany's independent vaccine advisory panel is recommending that shots against monkeypox be prioritised for people recently exposed to the virus that causes the disease. The panel said the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be made available first to people who were exposed to the virus in the previous 14 days.

Two shots should be given at least 28 days apart to people not previously vaccinated against smallpox, while a single dose is enough for those who had received a smallpox shot before, the advisory panel said.

Risk of Monkeypox emergence in non-endemic countries 'real'

On Thursday, director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged affected countries to identify all cases and contacts to control the outbreak in an address on Wednesday.

"Over 1,000 #monkeypox cases have been reported from 29 countries where the disease is not endemic, with no deaths reported so far in these countries. @WHO urges affected countries to identify all cases and contacts to control the outbreak and prevent onward spread," tweeted Tedros.

Tedros, while speaking about the vaccines said, "There are antivirals and vaccines approved for monkeypox but these are in limited supply," adding that WHO is working on developing a coordination mechanism based on public health needs and mass vaccination is necessary as the disease has spread to 29 countries.

(With agency inputs)