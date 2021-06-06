Assam imposes new COVID-19 restrictions from today, check what's allowed, what's not

New Delhi: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Friday (June 4, 2021) announced new lockdown-like restrictions in the state, which will remain in place from June 6 till June 16.

Earlier, the lockdown-like restrictions in the state were supposed to be lifted on June 5, but in the view of the COVID-19 situation the state government decided to extend it for 10 more days.

The authorities revealed that the curfew timings in the state have been reduced from 1 pm to 5 am daily.

The state government’s order read, “In partial modification of the order issued vide Order No.ASDMA.28/2021/86 dated 25th May, 2021 and in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority, Assam, hereby issues the following directives which will be uniformly applicable across the State (both urban and rural areas) with effect from 5 AM of June 6, 2021 and will remain in force till 5 AM of June 16, 2021″.

Here’s list of what’s allowed, what’s not:

- All government and private offices will remain closed till June 15.

- All shops and commercial establishments to shut at 12 noon every day.

- Total ban on the movement of individuals from 1 pm to 5 am at all days.

- Restaurants and other eateries can take dine-in guests up to 12 noon, individuals can take away their food till 1 pm and after that only home delivery of food will be allowed.

- Restaurants operating within a hotel or resort can allow outside guests up to 12 noon. However. in-house guests of hotel/resort ordered to give only room service after 12 noon.

- All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts will remain suspended.

- Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 12 noon. However, sale counters, showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages have been asked to shut after noon.

- The government/ semi-government officers in the rank of deputy secretary and above and senior executives in non-government sector along with their key support staff allowed to attend office only for emergency and essential works.

Meanwhile, Assam on Saturday reported over 3,781 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths, taking the total caselaoad to 4,32,714 and death toll stood at 3,621, as per health department’s bulletin.