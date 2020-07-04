Assam's Dibrugarh University professor arrested for posting obscene video

Dibrugarh: A case was filed against Dhrubajit Choudhary, an assistant professor at Assam's Dibrugarh University on Saturday (July 4) for uploading and sharing a video of sexual nature.

While speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Srijit T said, "A video of the man and his lady friend in a compromising position was shared and has gone viral. We interrogated the involved parties and have seized his phone, laptop and all other digital evidence. A team has been sent to recover another camera in Amolapatty."

A case under section 67 of the IT Act has been filed against the accused, the police said.

"It's not a problem if they both have consensually participated, but uploading and sharing the video is a big crime," the SP added.

Dibrugarh Police will arrest and forward the accused today.

Information about the identity of the woman in the video remains undisclosed.