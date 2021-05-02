Assembly election 2021 results: Follow latest trends and updates of Legislative Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry

New Delhi: The trends and results for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry will be available from 8 AM on Sunday (May 2, 2021).

The much-awaited results will be updated every minute on the Election Commission of India's website - https://results.eci.gov.in. It will display the current round wise trends and results of each constituency.

The trends and results are also accessible through the 'Voter helpline' mobile app which is available at Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The website and mobile app will display information filled in the system by the Returning Officers from the respective Counting Centers. The Election Commission of India will be displaying the information as being filled in the systems by the Returning Officers from their respective Counting Centers.

