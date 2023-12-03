Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP, Congress In Close Fight In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh is witnessing a close fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Congress party, as per the latest trends by the Elections Commission of India. As per the ECI data, the BJP is leading in 43 seats, while Congres is leading in 39 seats in the state. The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.

The Hamar Raj Party, an adivasi party, and the Communist Party of India, each lead on one seat, namely Khujji and Konta respectively, according to the ECI data. (Also Read: Full Majority Govt Or A Repeat Of 2018? Speculation Heats Up In MP)

A total of 1,181 candidates contested seeking a mandate to the 90-member assembly. The results of assembly polls in four states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana- are being considered as the semifinal before the Lok Sabha polls which are scheduled for 2024. (Also Read: 'Doing Well In Three States, MP To Be New Gujarat Model', Says BJP Leader)

The polling in the state was held in two phases. The first phase was held in 20 constituencies on November 7 with 223 candidates in the contest while the polling in the remaining constituencies with 958 candidates were held in the second phase on November 17.

The voter turnout for both phases combined was 76.31 percent, slightly lower than the 2018 polls. In the first phase, 78 percent of voter turnout was recorded and in the second phase, it was 75.88 percent.

The four main contenders in the Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 are the BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Other regional outfits like the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), Hamar Raj Party (HRP), and the Left parties are also in the contest.