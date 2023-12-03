trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694790
'Doing Well In Three States, MP To Be New Gujarat Model', Says BJP Leader

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan, 230-member Madhya Pradesh, and 90-member Chhattisgarh is currently underway.

Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:27 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, said BJP leader Harish Khurana, adding that MP will be the new Gujarat model.

"As per early trends, apart from Telangana, we are also doing well in three states, including Chhattisgarh. We will win Madhya Pradesh and make it the second Gujarat model," said Khurana, while speaking with reporters at the BJP headquarters. (Also Read: Full Majority Govt Or A Repeat Of 2018? Speculation Heats Up In MP)

The counting of votes for the 119-member Telangana, 199 seats in 200-member Rajasthan, 230-member Madhya Pradesh, and 90-member Chhattisgarh is currently underway. (Also Read: As Early Trends Favour BJP In Two States, Celebrations Begin In Delhi)

The polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, for Madhya Pradesh on November 17. Rajasthan voted on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

