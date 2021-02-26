Assembly elections 2021 guide: Voters need to carry THESE documents to cast vote

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday (February 26) announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry. The counting of votes for all five assembly elections will take place on May 2, announced the Election Commission (EC).

The total number of voters, as per electoral records, who will cast their vote in these assembly elections stand at 2.3 crore in Assam, 7.3 crore in West Bengal, 6.2 crore in Tamil Nadu, 2.6 crore in Kerala and 10 lakh in Puducherry.

Every voter needs to produce a valid identity document at the polling station. The aim is to verify their identity by matching it with the information found on the electoral rolls. Here is the list of identification documents you can carry to the polling stations as approved by the Commission:

i. Aadhar Card

ii. MNREGA Job Card

iii. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

iv. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

v. Driving License

vi. PAN Card

vii. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

viii. Indian Passport

ix. Pension document with photograph

x. Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

xi. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. Adequate CAPF deployment will be ensured at the polling stations and critical areas are identified in advance.

