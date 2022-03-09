हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
assembly polls 2022

Assembly Polls 2022: How to beat BJP? From Uttarakhand to Goa, Congress chalks strategy ahead of results

The results for the Assembly elections in five states will be declared on March 10. Parties are indulging in last-minute strategising before they know their position and the future course of action

Assembly Polls 2022: How to beat BJP? From Uttarakhand to Goa, Congress chalks strategy ahead of results

New Delhi: Come March 10, the fate of political parties in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur - will be sealed for the next five years. Ahead of the results, political parties are busy with last-minute strategies and making plans for the road ahead.  The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has deployed senior Congress leaders in 13 districts of Uttarakhand in order to coordinate with the party candidates. The Congress party sent senior leaders including party MPs, AICC office-bearers, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The other leaders include Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, AICC Tripura in-charge Dr Ajoy Kumar, AICC secretary Szarita Liatphlang, National Spokesperson Prof Gaurav Vallabh, Jeetu Patwari, MB Patil, Jharkhand Health Minister Bana Gupta, AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Devender Yadav, Co-in charge Deepika Pandey Singh and AICC observer Mohan Prakash who have reached Dehradun. CM Baghel is expected to reach Dehradun on March 10.

Also read: UP elections: Just like exit polls, astrologers predict sweeping victory for Yogi Adityanath's BJP government

These leaders will be coordinating with the party candidates. After the results are announced, the newly elected MLAs will reach Dehradun to decide a future course of action with the senior leaders. Speaking to ANI, Mohan Prakash said, "BJP has tried to achieve a majority in small states by using the powers of the Governor and by spending money. They are planning to do the same in Uttarakhand. Their expert has already arrived here. But they will not get success as we are ready to deal with any situation and we are getting the full majority in the state."

Meanwhile in Goa, the Zee-Designboxed opinion poll for the state of Goa predicted BJP winning between 15-19 seats, Congress: 14-18, AAP: 0-2, MGP+: 3-5, GFP: 1-2 seats, OTH: 0-1. With a neck-neck fight predicted between BJP and Congress, parties are strategizing to stitch a win. In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party in Goa but failed to form a government. The top leadership of Congress will try to ensure that a repeat of 2017 doesn't happen. Congress veteran P Chidambaram, who is in Goa ahead of the poll results, has told news channels that Congress leaders of Goa are in touch with Goan leaders of other parties. 

(With ANI inputs)

