UP elections: Just like exit-polls, astrologers predict sweeping victory for Yogi Adityanath's BJP government

New Delhi: As the seven phase voting recently concluded for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, various exit polls have predicted that Narendra Modi’s BJP will retain power in the largest legislature in India. However, it is not just the exit polls alone that are predicting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory. Astrologers too are of the opinion that BJP will yet again win the state elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Here is what some astrologers have predicted about UP elections results to Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

“BJP to come back in power with majority”

Ashwini Pandey: Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya astrologer Ashwini Pandey predicts a resounding victory for the BJP. According to him, sampath 2078 is running whose name is Rakshas (monster). At it's beginning a lot of nuisance is caused. The lord of this year is Mars - which is also the lord of the Kshatriya community. So during this time, the winning possibility of Yogi Adityanath is predominant.

“Yogi Adityanath stars show victory, but star positions for BJP are not great”

Vinod Tyagi and Alok Gupta: Meerut’s famous astrologer Vinod Tyagi and Mathura’s Alok Gupta say Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth’s horoscope clearly shows he is going to emerge victorious. However, BJP’s stars are not giving good signs. And because of this very reason, the party will not be able to even touch 200 and will be restricted to just 160 seats.

“Mars influence is forming Shatru Hanta Yog, Jupiter is increasing Yogi’s winning chances”

Nidhi Mishra: Astrologist Nidhi Mishra explains that Yogi Adityanath’s stars are strongly in his favour. They are forming a Shatru Hanta Yog - a yoga in astrology which shows the possibility of winning over the competition, litigation and on your enemies. Plus, the position of Jupiter is further favouring his chances of winning.

The BJP won by a landslide in the previous assembly election in 2017, sweeping 312 seats.

According to the Zee News Exit poll, the ruling BJP is likely to emerge as a big winner by winning between 223- 248 seats of the 403 seats. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party-led alliance is expected to win between 138-157 seats this time.